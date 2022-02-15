Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Sabine Co. moving forward with repairs to Historic Jail Museum

The Sabine County Commissioners Court voted to approve repairs to the Historic Jail Museum,...
The Sabine County Commissioners Court voted to approve repairs to the Historic Jail Museum, which saw damage during the 2021 winter storm.(City of Hemphill)
By Lane Luckie
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - An East Texas landmark is a step closer to reopening after it was damaged by last year’s winter storm.

The Sabine County Commissioners Court voted Monday to move forward with funding repairs to the Historic Jail Museum, located on the square in Hemphill.

Constructed in 1904, the jail was in use until 1982. In recent years, the building has served as a local history museum and home of the Vergie Speights Memorial Library.

The museum closed shortly after the winter storm in February 2021, according to County Judge Darryl Melton.

He said the ice accumulation on the roof damaged brickwork and wood rafters are beginning to deteriorate.

One bid for repair work placed the cost at more than $25 thousand.

The Court voted, with one commissioner abstaining, to approve funding the project.

KTRE & KLTV are looking back at how East Texans weathered the historic winter storm of 2021 and how life has changed in the year since. Click here for special content on our ‘Storm of the Century: One Year Later’ page.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Loper and Eric Morris
Smith County dog rescue managers arrested for animal cruelty
A First Alert Weather Day will be in effect for late Wednesday into the early morning hours on...
First Alert Weather Day declared for late Wednesday, into early Thursday
Brendan Austin
Longview murder suspect accused of violating bond 51 times
Devon Harris (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
Cherokee County authorities release ID of double murder suspect
Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson warms up during an NFL football practice Friday,...
Palestine native Adrian Peterson arrested in connection with alleged domestic violence incident

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Breezy today
A florist prepares a large bouquet for delivery on Valentine's Day.
East Texas florists talk about challenges in Valentine’s Day preparation
Throughout February, organizations and individuals nationwide are coming together to highlight...
Love shouldn’t hurt; February is National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month
WEBXTRA: New Trane Technologies building nearing completion
New Trane Technologies building nearing completion