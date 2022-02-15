Sabine Co. moving forward with repairs to Historic Jail Museum

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - An East Texas landmark is a step closer to reopening after it was damaged by last year’s winter storm.

The Sabine County Commissioners Court voted Monday to move forward with funding repairs to the Historic Jail Museum, located on the square in Hemphill.

Constructed in 1904, the jail was in use until 1982. In recent years, the building has served as a local history museum and home of the Vergie Speights Memorial Library.

The museum closed shortly after the winter storm in February 2021, according to County Judge Darryl Melton.

He said the ice accumulation on the roof damaged brickwork and wood rafters are beginning to deteriorate.

One bid for repair work placed the cost at more than $25 thousand.

The Court voted, with one commissioner abstaining, to approve funding the project.

KTRE & KLTV are looking back at how East Texans weathered the historic winter storm of 2021 and how life has changed in the year since. Click here for special content on our ‘Storm of the Century: One Year Later’ page.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.