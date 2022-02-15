Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Pantex announces contractor for new high-explosives facility

Pantex Plant (Source: KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. Department of Energy has chosen a contractor to design a new high-explosives facility at the Pantex Plant.

Burns & McDonnell will design a new High Explosive Synthesis, Formulation, and Production (HESFP) Facility.

The project is estimated to cost $505 million to $699 million and will span more than 98,000-square feet.

The facility will replace outdated facilities and support updated capabilities and capacities for weapons production, including formulation of polymer-bounded, mock and extrudable high explosives.

