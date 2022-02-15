Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We are looking for several very windy days here in ETX through Thursday. We also have a chance for a few strong/severe thunderstorms late Wednesday/early Thursday as a strong cold front moves through our area. We are going to have to monitor this time period very closely as there isn’t a strong consensus, at this time, on when or how strong these storms will be. The Storm Prediction Center, however, has placed areas along and north of I-20 under a SLIGHT RISK (15% Chance) of significant severe storms late Wednesday/early on Thursday morning with the passage of the cold front. It looks as if very gusty thunderstorm winds will be the greatest threat, 60 mph or higher, and even a few pockets of large hail. An isolated tornado is not out of the question, and the threat of flash flooding is very low. We have declared a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday PM through Thursday AM as the cold front/potential for isolated storms, exists. This may have to be tweaked as we get closer to the event. Later Thursday afternoon, the skies should begin to clear, and then cooler air will move into our area...so our high temperature on Thursday will be in the morning...and our low will be late Thursday night, near midnight. Sunny skies and chilly mornings are expected through the weekend. A few more showers will be possible next Monday as another front approaches.

