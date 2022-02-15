New $1.7B USA BioEnergy advanced biorefinery to be constructed in Bon Wier

AUSTIN - USA BioEnergy, through its subsidiary Texas Renewable Funds, announced it will build a new $1.7 billion advanced biorefinery in Bon Wier.

The biorefinery will convert one million green tons of wood waste into 34 million gallons annually of premium clean burning transportation fuel including sustainable aviation fuel, renewable diesel, and renewable naphtha. Future expansion will double the plant’s production capacity to 68 million gallons annually, and the plant will also capture and sequester approximately 50 million metric tons of CO2 over the life of the biorefinery. This new biorefinery will create 142 jobs in the Newton County community.

“We are excited that USA BioEnergy has chosen East Texas as the home for their new advanced biorefinery,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “This investment will further cement Texas as an innovative energy leader and will bring unprecedented economic opportunities to Bon Weir and Newton County. Thank you to USA BioEnergy for selecting Newton County for this incredible project and I appreciate the hard work of our local and state partners to secure this investment. I look forward to our continued work together as we create an even brighter future for the entire Lone Star State.”

The refinery is expect to have a notable economic impact as well.

“It is with great pleasure and enthusiasm that we welcome Texas Renewable Fuels to Newton County,” said Kenneth Weeks, Newton County Judge. “The announcement of this $1.7 billion project brings news of 142 new jobs at completion, an estimated 585 direct construction and related workers’ jobs during construction with $877 million in direct revenues for construction related companies. In total, the project supports an estimated $1.2 billion in gross area product or economic activity during construction. Texas Renewable Fuels will bring substantial improvement in the quality of life for the residents of Newton County. Working with CEO, Nick Andrews, and the leadership team this past year has been a great pleasure. We also want to thank all the partners and supporters of this project to Newton County. We especially want to thank Governor Greg Abbott and his team for all the support and programs to solidify their decision for Newton County.”

USA BioEnergy is a renewable fuels development group based in Scottsdale, Arizona, created to produce sustainable aviation fuel, renewable diesel, and renewable naphtha from readily available wood waste feedstock.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.