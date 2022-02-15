Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Not quite as chilly this morning as the last few mornings.  Temperatures are starting out in the 30s and 40s.  South winds are already breezy at times and will continue to pick up through the afternoon.  Temperatures today will reach the lower 70s.  Strong winds and warm temperatures will cause high fire danger today and tomorrow.  Clouds increase tomorrow with a slight chance for some drizzle or a few light showers early in the day.  The chance for rain increases by afternoon, but the main line of thunderstorms may hold off until Thursday morning.  Expect a line of strong to severe storms to roll through East Texas with gusty winds and possibly some hail.  Temperatures will start out mild Thursday morning and fall through the afternoon with blustery northwest winds and cooler temperatures through the end of the work week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Loper and Eric Morris
Smith County dog rescue managers arrested for animal cruelty
A First Alert Weather Day will be in effect for late Wednesday into the early morning hours on...
First Alert Weather Day declared for late Wednesday, into early Thursday
Brendan Austin
Longview murder suspect accused of violating bond 51 times
Devon Harris (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
Cherokee County authorities release ID of double murder suspect
Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson warms up during an NFL football practice Friday,...
Palestine native Adrian Peterson arrested in connection with alleged domestic violence incident

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 2-15-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 2-15-22
A few strong/severe storms late Wed/early Thu.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
A few strong/severe storms late Wed/early Thu.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Strong/severe storms possible over northern areas late Wed/early Thu.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips