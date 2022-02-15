Mineola ISD board approves $29 million bond for new primary school

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - The Mineola ISD Board of Trustees voted Thursday, Feb. 10 in favor of a bond election in the amount of $29,855,000.

If the bond is approved by voters, the district plans to build a new primary school for students in Head Start through 3rd grade. The Elementary School would be converted into a technical education center focused on students earning an industry-based certification following high school. The current Mineola Primary School campus would serve 4th and 5th grades.

The school board voted 7 for and 0 against.

