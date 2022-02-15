Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Mineola ISD board approves $29 million bond for new primary school

(Mineola ISD)
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - The Mineola ISD Board of Trustees voted Thursday, Feb. 10 in favor of a bond election in the amount of $29,855,000.

If the bond is approved by voters, the district plans to build a new primary school for students in Head Start through 3rd grade. The Elementary School would be converted into a technical education center focused on students earning an industry-based certification following high school. The current Mineola Primary School campus would serve 4th and 5th grades.

The school board voted 7 for and 0 against.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Loper and Eric Morris
Smith County dog rescue managers arrested for animal cruelty
A First Alert Weather Day will be in effect for late Wednesday into the early morning hours on...
First Alert Weather Day declared for late Wednesday, into early Thursday
Brendan Austin
Longview murder suspect accused of violating bond 51 times
Devon Harris (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
Cherokee County authorities release ID of double murder suspect
Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson warms up during an NFL football practice Friday,...
Palestine native Adrian Peterson arrested in connection with alleged domestic violence incident

Latest News

Suspect arrested in connection with Jasper shooting
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Breezy today
The Sabine County Commissioners Court voted to approve repairs to the Historic Jail Museum,...
Sabine Co. moving forward with repairs to Historic Jail Museum
A florist prepares a large bouquet for delivery on Valentine's Day.
East Texas florists talk about challenges in Valentine’s Day preparation