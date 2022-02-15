Marshall police searching for juvenile suspect in weekend park shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Marshall Police Department is seeking a juvenile as a suspect in connection with a Saturday night homicide.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred at City Park around 11:34 p.m. with a 16-year-old sustaining a gunshot wound to the neck. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Now, Marshall police detectives have issued a pickup order for the suspect, also a juvenile. Charges in the pickup order include murder, engaging in organized criminal activity and riot participation.

Police said they are not releasing the name of either the victim or the suspect due to their status as juveniles.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s location is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or the Marshall Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969.

