Longview ISD board approves $227-million bond election

From Longview ISD

LONGVIEW, Texas (News Release) - The LISD Board of Trustees approved the election order for four bond propositions during their Feb. 14 regular meeting. If approved by voters on May 7, the propositions will fund significant renovations to the Longview High School campus, a new Career & Technical Education facility, an Extracurricular Events Center, a new Early Childhood campus, and various other much-needed repairs and facility updates.

For more details on the 2022 LISD bond issue please check the district website: LISD.org/bond2022.

While most bond issues typically include a tax hike, Dr. Wayne Guidry, Assistant Superintendent for Finance, explained that this would not be the case for this kind of bond, and “the current rate would remain the same for LISD taxpayers.”

“If approved by voters, Longview ISD would be utilizing a General Obligation Bond,” he said. “This is a debt of the school district that is payable from taxes against property within the school district.”

The proceeds the district would receive from the sale of the general obligation bonds would be used to pay the costs of the projects. Principal and Interest payments would come from an annual debt service property tax levy that is levied against all property within the boundaries of the district.”

But what would this mean for Longview ISD taxpayers?

“It means no tax rate increase,” said Dr. Guidry. “These improvements and projects could be fully funded with zero increase to the current tax rate. If approved by the board and voted by the public, it would be a win-win for our students, staff, and local stakeholders.”

Last August, the board approved a maintenance and operations tax rate of $.94170 and interest and sinking tax rate of $.4730 cents for a total tax rate of $1.41470 per $100 valuation, a decrease from the previous year. Longview ISD has actually reduced the tax rate for the last three years.

Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox said LISD is unique in that the majority of the district was built during a three-year period.

In 2008 voters approved a nearly $267 million bond package that paid to build new campuses at Bramlette, Hudson PEP, J.L. Everhart, Ned E. Williams, and Ware elementary schools, as well as Forest Park and Foster middle schools. The bonds also paid for renovations and additions to Johnston-McQueen and South Ward (now Bailey) elementary schools, Judson Middle School, and Longview High School.

During the months of November and December, the district contracted with Dr. Don W. Hooper, from the Granbury-based Center for Quality Leadership, to complete a facilities assessment and help develop a master plan for potential improvements, repairs, and upgrades needed at Longview ISD.

Without attention to facilities, within the next ten years all of our facilities will require extensive repair at the same time,” said Dr. Wilcox. “If approved by the voters of Longview ISD, this bond provides an extensive and cost-effective means to make significant facility updates and upgrades for the students, staff, and community.”

Dr. Wilcox said the administration will be forming an LISD Bond Committee that includes members of the community as well as district staff and trustees. This committee will help provide information to the community, as well as steer the direction of the project if approved by voters.

The last day to register to vote is Thursday, April 7. Early voting lasts from April 25 to May 3. Election Day is May 7. For any questions about the election please contact Gregg County Elections Office at 903-236-8458.

Click here to download the resolution and related documentation. For more info about the proposed bond, please click here: LISD.org/bond2022.

2022-23 District Calendar

The board also approved the 2022-23 District Calendar. Classes will begin Aug. 15, 2022, and end May 26, 2023. Commencement ceremonies are tentatively set for May 19, 2023.

Dr. James Hockenberry, Assistant Superintendent of District Services said that, although this calendar is now in place, “obviously anything could change between now and August.”

“Should the need arise, the administration will consider all the various factors and possibly make amendments or modifications at a later date,” he said. “But, for the foreseeable future, this is the district calendar we’ll be working from for the 2022-23 school year.”

Important dates for next school year include:

Aug. 15 – First day for students

Sept. 5 – Labor Day ( observed )

Nov. 21-25 – Thanksgiving Break

Dec. 19-30 – Winter Break

Jan. 16 – Dr. Martin Luther King Day ( observed )

March 13-17 – Spring Break

April 7 – Good Friday ( observed )

May 26 – Final day of school

May 29 – Memorial Day ( observed )

May 30-31 – Bad weather makeup days (if needed)

STAAR testing dates include the weeks of Dec. 6-9, April 4-6, and May 2-12 with STAAR makeup dates on June 20-23.

For the complete 2022-23 Academic Calendar, please click here.

