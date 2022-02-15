Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Longview City Council approves bond election for firefighter pensions

City of Longview to consider clinical partnership between paramedic students, fire department
City of Longview to consider clinical partnership between paramedic students, fire department
By Jamey Boyum and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A bond that would provide additional funding for Longview firefighter retirement pensions will go up for a vote in May.

The Longview City Council voted on the measure during their Tuesday night meeting. Councilwoman Nona Snoddy and Councilman David Wright were not in attendance. However, all other attending council members were in favor of the bond.

The Longview City Council previously said it was exploring several options to ensure there’s enough money in the firefighter’s pension fund for retirees. The topic was discussed during a January city council meeting, though no action was taken.

Longview firefighters are eligible for retirement after 20 years of service, although some stay on longer.

According to Captain Kolby Beckham, the bond would potentially be “an advance on thirty years of contributions so that we can use that money to of course grow in the pension fund and improve the funding status.”

Adoption of the bond could result in a tax hike.

Previous reporting:

City of Longview exploring options to ensure money for firefighter pensions

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Loper and Eric Morris
Smith County dog rescue managers arrested for animal cruelty
A First Alert Weather Day will be in effect for late Wednesday into the early morning hours on...
First Alert Weather Day declared for late Wednesday, into early Thursday
Brendan Austin
Longview murder suspect accused of violating bond 51 times
Devon Harris (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
Cherokee County authorities release ID of double murder suspect
Kenneth Scalerico (Source: Rains County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Arkansas man allegedly led law enforcement on high-speed chase through Rains County

Latest News

Harrison County Commissioners approve tax break extension for cable manufacturer
Nicholas Moore (Source: Henderson County Jail website)
Gun Barrel City man gets prison time for gun threat, drug possession, credit card fraud
Laci Hackett with CHISD student senate collects shoes to send to the Nike program.
WEBXTRA: Chapel Hill students donating shoes through Nike program
WEBXTRA: Chapel Hill students donating shoes through Nike program
WEBXTRA: Chapel Hill students donating shoes through Nike program