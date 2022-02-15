Longview City Council approves bond election for firefighter pensions

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A bond that would provide additional funding for Longview firefighter retirement pensions will go up for a vote in May.

The Longview City Council voted on the measure during their Tuesday night meeting. Councilwoman Nona Snoddy and Councilman David Wright were not in attendance. However, all other attending council members were in favor of the bond.

The Longview City Council previously said it was exploring several options to ensure there’s enough money in the firefighter’s pension fund for retirees. The topic was discussed during a January city council meeting, though no action was taken.

Longview firefighters are eligible for retirement after 20 years of service, although some stay on longer.

According to Captain Kolby Beckham, the bond would potentially be “an advance on thirty years of contributions so that we can use that money to of course grow in the pension fund and improve the funding status.”

Adoption of the bond could result in a tax hike.

