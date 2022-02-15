Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Harrison County Commissioners approve tax break extension for cable manufacturer

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Commissioners Court has voted to approve an extension of a state refund program, that would give General Cable Industries a tax abatement for an additional five years.

The Texas Enterprise Zone Program (EZP) is a state sales and use tax refund program designed to encourage investment and job creation in the state.

General Cable’s tax break would make it more attractive for the company to expand and create 75 more jobs in the next year, according to the company’s tax abatement application. The construction of an additional facility is to be completed late this year and the company will hire locally.

General Cable is one part of the Prysmian Group that has 104 plants in 50 countries according to the Prysmian Group website.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Loper and Eric Morris
Smith County dog rescue managers arrested for animal cruelty
A First Alert Weather Day will be in effect for late Wednesday into the early morning hours on...
First Alert Weather Day declared for late Wednesday, into early Thursday
Brendan Austin
Longview murder suspect accused of violating bond 51 times
Devon Harris (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
Cherokee County authorities release ID of double murder suspect
Kenneth Scalerico (Source: Rains County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Arkansas man allegedly led law enforcement on high-speed chase through Rains County

Latest News

City of Longview to consider clinical partnership between paramedic students, fire department
Longview City Council approves bond election for firefighter pensions
Nicholas Moore (Source: Henderson County Jail website)
Gun Barrel City man gets prison time for gun threat, drug possession, credit card fraud
Laci Hackett with CHISD student senate collects shoes to send to the Nike program.
WEBXTRA: Chapel Hill students donating shoes through Nike program
WEBXTRA: Chapel Hill students donating shoes through Nike program
WEBXTRA: Chapel Hill students donating shoes through Nike program