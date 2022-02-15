Harrison County Commissioners approve tax break extension for cable manufacturer

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Commissioners Court has voted to approve an extension of a state refund program, that would give General Cable Industries a tax abatement for an additional five years.

The Texas Enterprise Zone Program (EZP) is a state sales and use tax refund program designed to encourage investment and job creation in the state.

General Cable’s tax break would make it more attractive for the company to expand and create 75 more jobs in the next year, according to the company’s tax abatement application. The construction of an additional facility is to be completed late this year and the company will hire locally.

General Cable is one part of the Prysmian Group that has 104 plants in 50 countries according to the Prysmian Group website.

