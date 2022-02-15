Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gun Barrel City man gets prison time for gun threat, drug possession, credit card fraud

Nicholas Moore (Source: Henderson County Jail website)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Gun Barrel City man who was found in possession of narcotics and fake credit cards after pointing a rifle at people was given multiple prison sentences.

Nicholas Moore, 34, was found guilty on Monday in Henderson County Judge Scott McKee’s court. Moore was arrested on April 28, 2021 after he pointed a rifle at five people on Luther Lane. Once authorities executed a search warrant for the gun, they found large quantities of heroin and meth, along with evidence that he had been making fraudulent credit cards, according to a press release.

Nicholas Moore was found guilty on five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of fraudulent possession/use of credit cards, one count of tampering with government records, one count of credit/debit card abuse and one count of theft of property.

Moore was given an eight year prison sentence for each count and will serve them concurrently.

Previous reporting:

Gun Barrel police: Man who pointed rifle at 5 people had heroin, meth in home

