Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day still in effect but at lower risk for Wednesday, Thursday

First Alert Weather Days
First Alert Weather Days(KLTV)
By Mark Scirto
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As our next storm system nears we continue to pinpoint the timing of isolated thunderstorms here in ETX.

First Alert Weather Days
First Alert Weather Days(KLTV)

At this time, it appears that any type of severe weather will occur after midnight on Wednesday night through the Noon hour on Thursday, maybe even ending shortly before noon. The Storm Prediction Center has, once again, taken more and more of East Texas out of the SLIGHT RISK (15 percent Chance of significant severe weather). Only the most NW sections of East Texas is under this risk.

First Alert Weather Days
First Alert Weather Days(KLTV)

The Marginal Risk (5 percent chance of significant severe weather) is generally from an Athens to Tyler to Longview to Atlanta, TX line and points north. We will continue to monitor this for you over the next few days and update you as soon as possible.

First Alert Weather Days
First Alert Weather Days(KLTV)

So, a First Alert Weather Day is only in effect on Thursday morning from midnight to noon for areas along/north of Interstate 20. Isolated storms are possible south of this line, but more severe storms are possible to the north.

First Alert Weather Days
First Alert Weather Days(KLTV)

As was the case before, the greatest risk will be gusty winds in/near the stronger thunderstorms. A few pockets of hail are possible as well as an isolated tornado. These risks are more likely over the northwestern most sections of East Texas...much less over the remainder of the areas north of I-20. More updates to come as we get closer to the event. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Loper and Eric Morris
Smith County dog rescue managers arrested for animal cruelty
A First Alert Weather Day will be in effect for late Wednesday into the early morning hours on...
First Alert Weather Day declared for late Wednesday, into early Thursday
Brendan Austin
Longview murder suspect accused of violating bond 51 times
Devon Harris (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
Cherokee County authorities release ID of double murder suspect
Kenneth Scalerico (Source: Rains County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Arkansas man allegedly led law enforcement on high-speed chase through Rains County

Latest News

The Risk For Severe Weather has, once again, moved farther north and west.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips
The Risk For Severe Weather has, once again, moved farther north and west.
Evening Weather At Your Finertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 2-15-22
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 2-15-22
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips