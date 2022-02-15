First Alert Weather Day: First springtime storm system arrives Wednesday night into Thursday

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Our first spring time storm system looks to arrives midweek.

Breezy and warm conditions will bring in more humidity today and tomorrow ahead of a dryline that looks to move through overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Ahead of this storm system, a few showers are possible Wednesday morning, then an isolated storm or two is possible Wednesday afternoon.

However, the main line of storms will develop just along the dryline and push into East Texas late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Storms along this line could produce large hail and damaging wind gusts of 60-70 mph.

A slight risk for severe thunderstorms has been issued by the SPC from the I-20 corridor north past the Red River. The storms look to race through East Texas Thursday morning, with a cold front arriving by midday Thursday.

Blustery north winds will cause temperatures to fall through Thursday afternoon with some clearing by evening.

