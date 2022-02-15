Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Disney World: No more masks indoors for vaccinated visitors

In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in...
In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(John Raoux | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Starting this week, this masks are coming off for vaccinated visitors to Walt Disney World in Florida.

The theme park resort announced Tuesday that face coverings will be optional for fully-vaccinated visitors in all indoor and outdoor locations, with one exception.

Face masks still will be needed for visitors ages 2 and older on enclosed transportation, such as the resort’s monorail, buses and the resort’s sky gondola.

The change in mask policy takes effect starting Thursday.

Current guidelines require visitors to wear masks in all indoor locations, regardless of their vaccination status.

Unvaccinated visitors will need to continue wearing masks in all indoor locations after Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Loper and Eric Morris
Smith County dog rescue managers arrested for animal cruelty
A First Alert Weather Day will be in effect for late Wednesday into the early morning hours on...
First Alert Weather Day declared for late Wednesday, into early Thursday
Brendan Austin
Longview murder suspect accused of violating bond 51 times
Devon Harris (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
Cherokee County authorities release ID of double murder suspect
Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson warms up during an NFL football practice Friday,...
Palestine native Adrian Peterson arrested in connection with alleged domestic violence incident

Latest News

Headlights from morning commuters can be seen through blowing snow as they make their way along...
US approves new headlights that won’t blind oncoming drivers
A good Samaritan said she was there to step in and help the child hen the injured mother walked...
Woman gives birth on sidewalk and leaves newborn in the cold
Gale Stewart, 64, was rescued after being found clinging to a tree hours she disappeared.
‘Miracle story’: Woman, 64, found clinging to tree on steep slope hours after disappearance
Two planeloads of immediately deployable U.S. assistance, including ammunition and...
Biden: US has not verified claim of Russian troop withdrawal
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Testimony begins in Ahmaud Arbery death hate crimes trial