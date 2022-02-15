Chapel Hill ISD Board calls $125-million bond election for May election

From Chapel Hill ISD

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - On Monday, February 14, 2022, the Chapel Hill Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted to call a bond totaling $125,240,000 for May 7 elections, targeting improvements for all campuses.

If the bond is passed the current tax for debt services of $0.11 would be increased by $0.3482.

The bond package is composed of two propositions which include a new Junior High campus, a new Career and Technology Education facility, a Multipurpose Activity Center, a new Transportation and Operations facility, and other facility improvements to all existing schools.

Chapel Hill ISD School Board President Les Schminkey said “it has been 15 years since Chapel Hill community has voted to pass a bond. In the Fall of 2021, an assessment of our facilities was completed by Texas Association of School Boards Facilities Services (TASB) and was reviewed by the Long Range Facility Planning Committee made up of community members and district staff. The committee proposed a Facility Master Plan in December which has led us to where we are now, calling a bond.”

The proposals are part of a project recommendation list presented by the Long Range Facility Planning Committee to the School Board in December of 2021. The committee of approximately 50 local citizens and staff members reviewed an assessment of all the district’s facilities which was provided by Texas Association of School Boards Facilities Services. The committee recommended safety improvements and renovations to aging student facilities in order to accommodate the continued growth in student programs, extracurricular activities, fine arts, athletic programs and the new educational model at the High School called the Academies of Chapel Hill.

The proposal outline:

New Junior High

Build a new Junior High School on its own campus with adequate acreage, circulation, access, and facilities. The maximum capacity is 800 students.

New Operations and Transportation Facility

Build a new operations facility and relocate the following departments to the new facility: Transportation, Maintenance, Child Nutrition, Grounds, Shipping and Receiving, including offices, shops, warehousing, fueling, bus wash bay & parking.

New Career and Technology Education (CTE) Facility

Build a new CTE facility to replace the current CTE facility, with improved classrooms and shop spaces for the 13 career programs offered by Chapel Hill ISD.

Renovate Office and Library, Add Driveway at Kissam Intermediate

Renovate the current library space to allow for the construction of an updated campus entrance with enhanced safety and security features. Build a new and improved parent pickup driveway featuring improved traffic flow. Renovate administrative offices to build a 21st century media center.

Build New Classrooms, Renovate Office and Gymnasium at Wise Elementary

Build six new classrooms connecting to the main building to enhance the safety and security of the campus. Renovate the gym to expand its capacity and upgrade student restrooms, and storage. Renovate the school entrance and administrative offices with a secure entryway and waiting room.

Build New Classrooms, Renovate Gymnasium at Jackson Elementary

Build six new classrooms connecting to the main building to enhance the safety and security of the campus. Renovate the gymnasium to expand its capacity and upgrade student restrooms, and storage.

New Multipurpose Activity Center

Build Multipurpose Facility to provide accessibility for district programs to utilize. The proposed plan would accommodate the continued growth in extracurricular activities, band, drill team, cheer and would accommodate over 500 student athletes including Football, Softball, Baseball, Soccer and Track and Field.

The district is planning to host its first virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, for English speaking community members and at 7:30 p.m. for Spanish speaking community members.

Voters living within the boundaries of the district can vote on two ballot items during early voting on April 25 through May 3, or during election day, May 7.

On Tuesday, Feb. 15, information will be posted on the district’s bond website: chapelhillisd.org/2022bond

For more information contact Chapel Hill ISD’s Communication Director Belen Casillas at (903)566-2441.

