Brownsboro ISD Board schedules $20.5-million bond election

Source: Brownsboro ISD Facebook page
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
From Brownsboro ISD

BROWNSBORO, Texas (News Release) - The Brownsboro ISD Board of Trustees voted during a board meeting on February 14, 2022, to call a school bond election for May 7, 2022. The bond proposal was developed by a facilities planning committee made up of community members, parents, alumni, teachers, administrators, and students to district and campus facility needs.

Bond 2022 will ask voters to consider a $20.5 million package that will include a new auditorium with dance and theater practice space, career and technology health science addition at the high school, Ag shop renovation at the high school, and cafeteria expansion at the junior high school.

School officials will provide Bond 2022 facts and voting information during meeting presentations throughout the spring semester. If you would like to schedule an information session for your organization, please contact the BISD Administration office at 903-852-3701.

