Boil water notice issued for Marshall area

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Marshall has issued a boil water notice for an area of town after a 10″ water main break on Monday at 9:00 p.m.

Due to low pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Marshall public water system to notify all customers in the affected area to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). The boil water notice is for the residents located in the following areas: East Ave, N. Grove Street, and Decatur Street.

City crews were able to isolate the 10″ water main so that repairs could start on Tuesday. The City of Marshall distribution crew was able to remove and replace a 13′ section of 10″ water main in the 500 block of East Street on Tuesday and water was restored to the affected customers at 11:15 a.m.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact James McClendon at (903)-935-4488.

