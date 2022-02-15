Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Batteries packed with heroin found in Alabama traffic stop

Law officers in west Alabama say they found more than 12 kilograms of heroin hidden inside...
Law officers in west Alabama say they found more than 12 kilograms of heroin hidden inside Duralast vehicle batteries.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUTAW, Ala. (AP) - Law officers in west Alabama say they found more than 12 kilograms of heroin hidden inside Duralast vehicle batteries.

Al.com reports that a Texas man was charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute after he was pulled over Feb. 10.

Federal court records show that drug task force agents stopped the man’s vehicle on Interstate 20/59 in Greene County for speeding and following to closely.

Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Quinn Harris says officers spotted three spare batteries in the rear of the vehicle.

Harris said officers used a portable X-Ray machine to scan the batteries and found anomalies inside.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Loper and Eric Morris
Smith County dog rescue managers arrested for animal cruelty
A First Alert Weather Day will be in effect for late Wednesday into the early morning hours on...
First Alert Weather Day declared for late Wednesday, into early Thursday
Brendan Austin
Longview murder suspect accused of violating bond 51 times
Devon Harris (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
Cherokee County authorities release ID of double murder suspect
Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson warms up during an NFL football practice Friday,...
Palestine native Adrian Peterson arrested in connection with alleged domestic violence incident

Latest News

The Texas A&M Forest Service says that trees were the vegetation most impacted by the winter...
East Texas trees hit hard by ‘hammer blow’ of 2021 winter storm
Meteorologist Cody Gottschalk gives day-by-day breakdown of 2021 winter storm
Police in the Dallas suburb of Garland say a 15-year-old boy has been charged in juvenile court...
Texas teen charged after pal killed as they played with gun
Mineola ISD board approves $29 million bond election for new primary school