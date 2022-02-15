Arkansas man allegedly led law enforcement on high-speed chase through Rains County

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rains County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Bismarck, Arkansas man Monday after he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through the county and tried to escape by driving through ditches and yards.

Kenneth Scalerico, 27, was arrested and charged with evading arrest with a vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, which are both third-degree felonies.

According to a post on the Rains County Sheriff’s Office page, an RCSO deputy spotted a vehicle parked on the shoulder of State Highway 19 near the county line at about 7:15 a.m. Monday. He then checked the vehicle out to ensure the man he saw sitting in the driver’s seat.

“When he approached, he could see that the male was asleep or passed out,” the Facebook post stated.

The RCSO deputy also noticed that there was a pistol between the man’s legs, the Facebook post stated. At that point, the deputy called for backup, and when they arrived at the scene, the deputy tried to wake the driver, who woke up and fled in his vehicle.

The vehicle headed south toward Emory, and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers joined the chase, the Facebook post stated.

The driver, who was later identified as Scalerico, allegedly turned right onto State Highway 69 and headed toward Point at speeds of up to 115 mph. He continued on Highway 69 through Point at 100 mph, the Facebook post stated.

When Scalerico got to the Hunt and Rains County line, he turned left onto FM 2737, the Facebook post stated. He allegedly continued at speeds of up to 100 mph.

Eventually, Scalerico turned left on State Highway 276 and headed back toward Emory, the Facebook post stated. He allegedly turned left on County Road 1425 and tried to evade law enforcement by driving through yards.

After Scalerico got back on SH 276, he turned right on FM 47 and then turned onto PR 5505 and again drove through yards and ditches, the Facebook post stated. The driver allegedly continued until the road came to a dead-end, and then drove out into a field, where he bailed out with the pistol in his hand.

Law enforcement officers chased Scalerico on foot for a short distance, and he threw the pistol into a wooded area before he surrendered, the Facebook post stated. He was taken into custody, and the pistol was recovered at about 7:47 a.m.

