WebXtra: East Texas florists talk Valentine’s Day preparation

By Donna McCollum
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Delivery drivers at Nacogdoches Floral lined up this morning before eight to pick up their share of thousands of Valentine bouquets.

This year florists and wholesalers faced supply challenges, however, florists with experience and most of all connections did just fine in obtaining flowers and all the supplies that go with them.

Nacogdoches Floral owner James Ballow and Jeff Floyd, owner of Hills Wholesale Florists in Longview, give us an idea of what it takes to get flowers to your Valentine.

Ballow always asks the customers if they want their delivery made a day early. Recipients get an extra day of joy and deliveries can be spread over two days. Can’t happen when Valentine’s Day is on Monday, so that convenience didn’t happen this year.

