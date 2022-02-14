Tyler County man gets life for shooting death

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Tyler County jury sentenced Blaze Hicks to life in prison Friday in connection with the Sept. 23, 2019, shooting death of 28-year-old Brandon Wood, who was shot in the back multiple times.

According to a post on the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the jury convicted Hicks of murder. The jury trial lasted five days.

During the trial, Tyler County District Attorney Lucas Babin ad First Assistant DA Pat “Hawk” Hardy presented evidence that the sheriff’s office received a 911 call about a shooting in Warren in the afternoon hours of Sept. 23, 2019.

“I’m thankful to the jurors for their attentiveness,” Babin said. “East Texas is safer now that Blaze Hicks has been removed from society. The evidence showed a long history of violence.”

When a TCSO deputy got to the scene, he found Wood lying on the side of County Road 4470. Wood, who was unconscious at the time, had multiple gunshot wounds to the back, the Facebook post stated. EMS personnel took Wood to Tyler County Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Ken Jobe.

Babin and Hardy laid out their case using more than 20 witnesses and about 45 exhibits, the Facebook post stated. According to testimony at the trial, Blaze traveled from Silsbee to Warren on the afternoon of Sept. 23, 2019, and he was specifically looking for wood.

“Hicks arrived at a residence on CR 4470 in Warren with a loaded .22 rifle,” the Facebook post stated. “A short time later, Hicks saw Brandon Wood at a distance a Wood was walking down the road toward Hicks. Hicks began firing at Wood, who turned to run and was shot four times in the back.”

Wood then dove into the woods, where he ran a short distance and collapsed, the Facebook post stated. Hicks then fled in a black 1999 Z-71 pickup with the words “Break ya Neck” on the windshield.

In the process, Hicks dropped his cell phone, the Facebook post stated. Authorities recovered the phone, which had a selfie of Hicks on its home screen.

“Bystanders dragged Wood to the edge of the roadway and attempted CPR until paramedics arrived,” the Facebook post stated. “Brandon Wood was unarmed.”

After law enforcement officers obtained a probable cause warrant, Hardin County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Hicks in Silsbee later in the evening hours of Sept. 23, 2019.

“Hicks told law enforcement he never left Silsbee that day and that his truck was parked in his driveway all day,” the Facebook post stated. “Security camera footage from a local business near the Tyler/Hardin county line, however, showed Hicks’ black truck with white letters on the windshield traveling north on Highway 92 at approximately 2:48 p.m. toward Warren.”

Later, the same camera showed Hicks’ truck traveling south toward Silsbee, the Facebook post stated.

“TCSO investigator Brian Seales obtained a search warrant for Hicks’ vehicle and located two .22-caliber cartridges in the driver’s floorboard,” the Facebook post stated. “Seales also recovered two additional .22-caliber cartridges at the scene of the crime in the area where witnesses said Hicks fired the rifle.”

According to the Facebook post, the cartridges were sent to the DPS Crime laboratory for forensic analysis. A firearms and tool marks expert testified that all four shell casings were fired from the same gun.

Babin expressed gratitude for Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weather, his deputies, the Texas Rangers, the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety for their work on the case.

“Prosecution and law enforcement are a team effort,” Babin said in the Facebook post. “Without their hard work, justice would not have been possible.”

