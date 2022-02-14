Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TRAFFIC ALERT: Power lines in roadway following Tyler crash

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police report a dump truck hit a pole resulting in power lines being down in the roadway.

Police are directing traffic at the intersection of Pointe N. Dr. and WNW Loop 323. East and westbound lanes are closed from Pointe N. Dr. to Hwy 69.

Please avoid this area until the lines can safely be removed from the road.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

