Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tinder offers ‘blind date’ feature

Tinder still leads the dating app market with 7.8 million users.
Tinder still leads the dating app market with 7.8 million users.(Tinder via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - No photos, just a chat - at first.

The dating app Tinder announced the new feature called “blind date.”

It encourages users to talk before they can see what each other looks like.

Anyone who tries this new feature will answer some questions, and they will see answers from their potential matches based on the responses.

After that, they get put in a timed chat.

They can choose to chat and then if they both swipe right, their profiles and photos are revealed.

Tinder says it’s led to 40 % more matches than the “fast chat” feature.

Tinder still leads the dating app market with 7.8 million users as of 2022.

Some rivals include Bumble, which has about 5 million users.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Davis (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Smith County Sheriff’s Office releases identity of man injured in deputy-involved shooting incident
Joe Manuel Martinez, 22, has been arrested and charged with three counts of murder in the fatal...
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in shooting at Texas sports bar
Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson warms up during an NFL football practice Friday,...
Palestine native Adrian Peterson arrested in connection with alleged domestic violence incident
New London School explosion
School explosion remembered by the East Texas Genealogical Society
Pictured is the 2100 block of Elysian Fields in marshal. (Source: Marshall Police Department)
42-year-old man dies after vehicle goes off Marshall street, hits trees

Latest News

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Jury seated in hate crimes trial in Ahmaud Arbery killing
Texas Attorney General seal
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sues Facebook over biometric data use
A florist prepares a large bouquet for delivery on Valentine's Day.
WebXtra: East Texas florists talk Valentine’s Day preparation
A florist prepares a large bouquet for delivery on Valentine's Day.
WebXtra: East Texas florists talk Valentine’s Day preparation