Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sues Facebook over biometric data use

Texas Attorney General seal
Texas Attorney General seal(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL (TEXAS) - Attorney General Paxton has sued Facebook (now known as Meta) for capturing and using the biometric data of millions of Texans without properly obtaining their informed consent to do so, in violation of Texas law. Paxton made the announcement in Marshall on Monday morning.

According to the suit, Paxton claims that Facebook has been “storing millions of biometric identifiers (defined by statute as “a retina or iris scan, fingerprint, voiceprint, or record of hand or face geometry”) contained in photos and videos uploaded by friends and family who used the social media app. By this illegal activity, Facebook exploited the personal information of users and non-users alike to grow its empire and reap historic, windfall profits. The company repeatedly captured biometric identifiers without consent billions of times, in knowing violation of Texas’ Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act and the Deceptive Trade Practices Act.”

“Facebook will no longer take advantage of people and their children with the intent to turn a profit at the expense of one’s safety and well-being,” Attorney General Paxton said. “This is yet another example of Big Tech’s deceitful business practices and it must stop. I will continue to fight for Texans’ privacy and security.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Davis (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Smith County Sheriff’s Office releases identity of man injured in deputy-involved shooting incident
Joe Manuel Martinez, 22, has been arrested and charged with three counts of murder in the fatal...
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in shooting at Texas sports bar
Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson warms up during an NFL football practice Friday,...
Palestine native Adrian Peterson arrested in connection with alleged domestic violence incident
New London School explosion
School explosion remembered by the East Texas Genealogical Society
Pictured is the 2100 block of Elysian Fields in marshal. (Source: Marshall Police Department)
42-year-old man dies after vehicle goes off Marshall street, hits trees

Latest News

A florist prepares a large bouquet for delivery on Valentine's Day.
WebXtra: East Texas florists talk Valentine’s Day preparation
A florist prepares a large bouquet for delivery on Valentine's Day.
WebXtra: East Texas florists talk Valentine’s Day preparation
WEBXTRA: East Texas judges reflect on county preparedness a year after winter storm
East Texas judges reflect on county preparedness a year after winter storm
WEBXTRA: East Texas judges reflect on county preparedness a year after winter storm
WEBXTRA: East Texas judges reflect on county preparedness a year after winter storm