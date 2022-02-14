Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tasharian Robinson dishing it out on and off the court

Tasharian Robinson (Source: KTRE)
Tasharian Robinson (Source: KTRE)(ktre sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - To the Ladyjack basketball fans and public address announcer Danny Merrell she goes by Tasharian Robinson. To her team and those that know her best she is known as Chef T.

When Robinson is not on the SFA court dishing out baskets, she is in the player lounge dishing out good food.

On the day we visited Robinson, she made eggs benedict with all the normal ingredients. A half-toasted muffin, ham, a poached egg, Hollandaise sauce, salt, pepper and parsley. The one thing different was a dark red mixture of seasoning that Robinson said was her own specialty.

“When I grew up in Waxahachie my great grandmother was a town favorite,” Robinson said. “She would always keep her own special touch in her back pocket. I would watch her and there was certain things I couldn’t see what she used or what she did and that is what made her food so special. I learned that from her.”

It was those special moments with her grandmother and great grandmother that helped her fall in love with food.

“I was always stuck to their hip, and they were always in the kitchen so they are the ones that influenced this love of food. All we did was eat and cook and that is the way we brought the family together.”

In her time away from the court, Robinson pre makes dishes for locals to buy, makes valentines treats and hosts private dinners as she prepares for a culinary career after basketball.”

“T has adopted our team with some nutrition and cooking,” SFA head coach Mark Kellogg said. “T is going to be successful at whatever endeavor she chooses to do with her culinary degree.”

Over the past summer Robinson had an internship at Houston, Upper Kirby Bistro where she picked up real life experience.

“Just to be in a kitchen with so much love where people wanted to be together and work together from the front of the house and back of the house, because that can be a huge beef, it was the best thing ever,” Robinson said. “They were another family.”

Robinson’s time is winding down with SFA and she is starting to look at what life after SFA will look like.

“I don’t think I can really pick [which one I love more],” Robinson said. “I have a love and a passion for both and they are both so different so I cannot put one above the other. That love is very strong. When basketball is done, and the ball is done rolling I would love to be a chef for professional athletes. Or anybody with private dinners and just create fun environments. for people.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

