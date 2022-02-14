Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Student indicted in Texas school shooting that wounded 3

Timothy Simpkins
Timothy Simpkins(KWTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - An 18-year-old student has been indicted on attempted murder and aggravated assault charges for an Oct. 6 shooting at a North Texas high school that wounded two students and a teacher.

The Tarrant County grand jury’s indictment returned Friday also accuses Timothy George Simpkins of unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited place at Timberview High School, which is in Arlington but belongs to the school district in neighboring Mansfield.

Police say Simpkins opened fire in a classroom after a fight with a 15-year-old. Simpkins’ family said he had been bullied and robbed twice at school.

Simpkins’ attorney declined to comment on the indictment.

