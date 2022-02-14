Smith County dog rescue managers arrested for animal cruelty

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County authorities have arrested a pair who managed a dog rescue after the dogs were found in bad condition.

Tina Loper, 53, of Winona, and Eric Wayne Morris, of Winona, are each charged with eight counts of animal cruelty.

The arrests come following the confiscation of 38 dogs on Jan. 21. Loper was arrested on Feb. 9 and posted a collective $100,000 bond the same day. Morris was arrested on Friday and posted a $100,000 bond the same day.

According to an arrest affidavit, Loper and Morris ran Dog Days Ranch and Rescue on FM 1252 in Winona. Smith County Constable Josh Joplin responded to the scene after Smith County animal control did a welfare check on Jan. 4. According to the affidavit, a first set of dog kennels had one dog which had a brown female dog with drool coming out of her mouth, sagging skin and a visible skeletal structure with heavy discharge around her eyes. The dog later had to be euthanized.

According to the affidavit, Morris said he owned the property and ran the rescue along with Loper.

On Jan. 10, Joplin met with Loper, who admitted, “We made a lot of mistakes.” Loper said she had not taken anymore dogs on board, but animal control told to get her numbers down and she did not listen.

A warrant for the duo’s arrest was obtained on Jan. 25.

