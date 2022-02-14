Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Reward increased for information on road rage shooting that critically wounded Texas girl

Ashanti Grant
Ashanti Grant(Larry Grant)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Houston Police and Crime Stoppers have increased the reward to $30,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for the road rage shooting that left Ashanti Grant, 9, critically wounded a week ago.

During a news conference Monday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Grant was “fighting boldly.”

“The last several days have been heartbreaking,” Turner said. The mayor told reporters the young girl’s life “has been altered forever by a cowardly act.”

According to KHOU, Grant’s grandmother said the girl’s brain swelling has improved.

Ashanti was struck in the head by gunfire on January 8 while in the backseat of her family’s car.

Police said she was watching cartoons when a man in a white GMC Denali opened fire at the family’s vehicle.

If you have any information regarding the case, contact Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-521-4600 or the Houston Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Loper and Eric Morris
Smith County dog rescue managers arrested for animal cruelty
A First Alert Weather Day will be in effect for late Wednesday into the early morning hours on...
First Alert Weather Day declared for late Wednesday, into early Thursday
Brendan Austin
Longview murder suspect accused of violating bond 51 times
Devon Harris (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
Cherokee County authorities release ID of double murder suspect
Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson warms up during an NFL football practice Friday,...
Palestine native Adrian Peterson arrested in connection with alleged domestic violence incident

Latest News

A florist prepares a large bouquet for delivery on Valentine's Day.
East Texas florists talk about challenges in Valentine’s Day preparation
Throughout February, organizations and individuals nationwide are coming together to highlight...
Love shouldn’t hurt; February is National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month
WEBXTRA: New Trane Technologies building nearing completion
New Trane Technologies building nearing completion
Source: Brownsboro ISD Facebook page
Brownsboro ISD Board schedules $20.5 million bond election
Vegetation
Vegetation Year After Winter Storm