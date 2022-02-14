Reward increased for information on road rage shooting that critically wounded Texas girl

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Houston Police and Crime Stoppers have increased the reward to $30,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for the road rage shooting that left Ashanti Grant, 9, critically wounded a week ago.

During a news conference Monday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Grant was “fighting boldly.”

“The last several days have been heartbreaking,” Turner said. The mayor told reporters the young girl’s life “has been altered forever by a cowardly act.”

According to KHOU, Grant’s grandmother said the girl’s brain swelling has improved.

Ashanti was struck in the head by gunfire on January 8 while in the backseat of her family’s car.

Police said she was watching cartoons when a man in a white GMC Denali opened fire at the family’s vehicle.

If you have any information regarding the case, contact Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-521-4600 or the Houston Police Department.

