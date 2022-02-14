Residents of Longview assisted living facility remember, renew their vows

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - February 14 is Valentine’s Day and for some residents of a Longview assisted living facility, it was also a day for them to remember and renew their marriage vows.

20 couples took the action at Parkview on Hollybrook in Longview.

“Some of these residents have been married 70 plus years, so its a good time for them to renew their vows,” said Andrea Ziegler, Vibrant Life Director at Parkview on Hollybrook.

A remembrance balloon release was also held for 50-100 individual residents who have lost a spouse.

Leora and Ralph Vetter took the step to renew their vows. They have been married for 60 years and will be celebrating their 61st anniversary on March 24.

“It was beautiful, I love this woman so much, it was so nice,” Ralph Vetter said.

A reception with music, picture, dinner and dessert was also held as part of the ceremony.

