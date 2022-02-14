Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rams player’s wife goes into labor at Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson shared a photo on Instagram of him holding his...
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson shared a photo on Instagram of him holding his newborn child.(Instagram/van_j12 via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Sunday was a big night for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson, who is now both a Super Bowl champion and a new dad.

His wife Samaria went into labor in the middle of Super Bowl LVI, while he was doing his best to beat the Cincinnati Bengals on the field.

Jefferson posted a photo to his Instagram story after the big game, showing him cradling his newborn baby boy.

His caption simply stated “X2!!!!!”

That’s a reference to the fact that he and his childhood sweetheart are also parents to their 5-year-old daughter Bella.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

