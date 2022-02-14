Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Paris man arrested in connection to Jan. shooting

Police said Tyler Gage Watson was arrested at his home for an outstanding felony warrant of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.(Paris Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:30 PM CST
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The Paris Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man on Thursday in connection to a shooting last month.

Police said Tyler Gage Watson, of Paris, was arrested at his home on Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:04 p.m. for an outstanding felony warrant of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The warrant stemmed from a January 13, 2022 investigation where two people were shot in the 600 block of SE 6th St.

Watson was also found to have a probation violation warrant for an evading arrest or detention with a vehicle conviction.

Officers said they also arrested 26-year-old Taylor Nicole Anderson for possession of methamphetamine

Watson and Anderson are being held at the Lamar County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

