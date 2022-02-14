Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Palestine native Adrian Peterson arrested in connection with alleged domestic violence incident

Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson warms up during an NFL football practice Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans signed 2012 NFL MVP and four-time All-Pro running back Peterson to help replace injured NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry.(Mark Humphrey | AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Gary Bass
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES, Texas (KLTV) - ESPN is reporting that Palestine native Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident.

The ESPN story stated that Adrian Peterson, a free agent NFL running back, was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division. He was released from jail after he posted bail on a $50,000 bond.

“Airport officials said police responded after a flight bound for Houston, Texas, had to return the gate because of a ‘verbal and physical altercation’ between a man and a woman,” the ESPN story stated. “Officials said police investigated, made required notifications to the FBI, and took the man into custody.”

According to the ESPN story, a representative for Peterson told TMZ the NFL running back and his wife had verbal argument on a flight, and he was removed from the plane.

“This is a private misunderstanding between husband and wife, and we anticipate it will all be resolved shortly,” the representative for Peterson told TMZ.

In 2014, Peterson was charged with felony child abuse for using a switch to spank his then-4-year-old son, which resulted in cuts and bruises all over the boy’s body, the ESPN story stated.

“Peterson eventually pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of misdemeanor reckless assault,” the ESPN story stated. “In addition to a two-year probation period, he was fined $4,000 and performed 80 hours of community service. The NFL suspended him for one year.”

According to the ESPN story, Peterson, a 15-year veteran with the league, finished the 2021 season on injured reserve with the Seattle Seahawks.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

