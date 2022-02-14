One year later: East Texas couple recalls giving birth at home during winter storm

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans faced challenge after challenge the week of the winter storm, but for one East Texas couple, it wasn’t all bad.

Last year, we introduced you to a Franklin County couple whose new baby wasn’t going to wait for the snow to melt to come into the world. “Around 5′oclock I was like, I think this is happening,” Patience Rushing said.

On February 17, 2021, Rushing went into labor. The original plan was to deliver at the hospital, but with lots of snow on the ground and very slick roads, that plan went out the window. The couple delivered their baby, named Comfort, at home. When he arrived, his umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck. He wasn’t breathing. They started CPR immediately.

“God was with us and he’s in control, so no worries and so he called the ambulance, and they came and took us to the hospital,” Patience Rushing said.

One day after comfort was born, we talked with Cody and Patience via Zoom from the hospital. Since then, their story was shared all around the country. And now one year later, they remember that week fondly.

“It was fun, honestly. You know, all these parents are like hey, I brought you into this world, I can take you out of it, like we can literally tell this child we did. We literally. It was just the two of us that brought you in,” Cody Rushing said.

As his first birthday approaches, Cody and Patience say Comfort is a happy and healthy baby boy.

“He was talking, he was saying mama and dada at his five-month checkup. The doctor was like oh he’s talking, and I was like yeah, he’s probably one of the earliest talkers and then he started walking about a week ago,” Patience Rushing said.

In the year since the story, the couple urges others to be prepared for everything.

“It’ll be a story we’ll cherish forever, and we’ll be telling it until the day we die, I’m sure.”

