New Trane Technologies building nearing completion

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday will be the one year anniversary of the building collapse at Trane Technologies in Tyler. Building 9 caved in from snow accumulation, leaving it destroyed. They stood that building up in about 1983 according to Robert Rivers, the plant manager for Tyler operations.

Only five weeks after the collapse, they were able to stand up their first of two new assembly lines in an existing facility but it was cramped.

So today a new building, just shy of 200,000 square feet, is on the opposite side of the plant, to optimize for growth. The exterior of the building is complete, final touches are being done on the inside.

Rivers said they are looking at their first production line starting at the end of February. Second line could begin mid March. The full transition of all eight lines will take closer to a year and a half to two years.

Storm of the Century: One Year Later ((Source: KLTV))

