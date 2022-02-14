Longview murder suspect accused of violating bond 51 times

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A murder suspect out on bond is back in jail after having his bond revoked for violating the conditions of his bond 51 times according to court documents.

Brendan Kyle Austin, 26, was booked back into the Gregg County Jail on Feb. 7. The bond has been raised from $350,000 to $2.5 million for a murder charge that occurred in June 2020.

The alleged 51 bond violations occurred from mid-July of 2021 to Jan. 2022. Court documents say Austin allowed his monitor to shut down twenty times since July 14, 2021, and failed to report to pre-trial services in Aug. 2021, Nov. 2021, Dec. 2021, and twice in Jan. of this year.

Austin tested positive for alcohol in Aug. 2021 and admitted to pre-trial services he “had been drinking at the river with friends,” according to court documents. Other violations listed are being late or “ignoring” the set curfew, not reporting moving from his listed residence, staying the night at a residence not his home address and leaving Gregg County.

