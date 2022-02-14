Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Longview murder suspect accused of violating bond 51 times

Brendan Austin
Brendan Austin(Gregg County Jail)
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A murder suspect out on bond is back in jail after having his bond revoked for violating the conditions of his bond 51 times according to court documents.

Brendan Kyle Austin, 26, was booked back into the Gregg County Jail on Feb. 7. The bond has been raised from $350,000 to $2.5 million for a murder charge that occurred in June 2020.

The alleged 51 bond violations occurred from mid-July of 2021 to Jan. 2022. Court documents say Austin allowed his monitor to shut down twenty times since July 14, 2021, and failed to report to pre-trial services in Aug. 2021, Nov. 2021, Dec. 2021, and twice in Jan. of this year.

Austin tested positive for alcohol in Aug. 2021 and admitted to pre-trial services he “had been drinking at the river with friends,” according to court documents. Other violations listed are being late or “ignoring” the set curfew, not reporting moving from his listed residence, staying the night at a residence not his home address and leaving Gregg County.

Previous: Longview man accused in shooting death back in jail

Longview Police: One person shot during domestic dispute

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Davis (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Smith County Sheriff’s Office releases identity of man injured in deputy-involved shooting incident
Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson warms up during an NFL football practice Friday,...
Palestine native Adrian Peterson arrested in connection with alleged domestic violence incident
Joe Manuel Martinez, 22, has been arrested and charged with three counts of murder in the fatal...
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in shooting at Texas sports bar
New London School explosion
School explosion remembered by the East Texas Genealogical Society
The Marshall Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was found dead with a...
Marshall police investigating fatal shooting at park

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Gregg County tax assessor retiring
WEBXTRA: Gregg County tax assessor retiring
WEBXTRA: Gregg County tax assessor retiring
WEBXTRA: Gregg County tax assessor retiring
WEBXTRA: Judge Bill Stoudt talks about Commissioners Court meeting
WEBXTRA: Judge Bill Stoudt talks about Commissioners Court meeting
Devon Harris (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
Cherokee County authorities release ID of double murder suspect