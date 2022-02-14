Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Judge deals Texas narrow defeat over mail-in ballot limits

A federal judge has handed Texas’ elections overhaul a partial defeat days ahead of 2022′s...
A federal judge has handed Texas’ elections overhaul a partial defeat days ahead of 2022′s first primary.(Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - A federal judge has handed Texas’ elections overhaul a partial defeat days ahead of 2022′s first primary.

The ruling Friday night by U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez in San Antonio weakens new rules that make it a crime for election officials to proactively help voters get a ballot by mail.

It orders Texas not to enforce that narrow part of the law against Harris County, which in 2020 sought to send more than 2 million Houston voters mail-in ballot applications during the pandemic.

Texas was expected to appeal the decision, which comes just days before early voting begins for the the first-in-the-nation primary on March 1.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Davis (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Smith County Sheriff’s Office releases identity of man injured in deputy-involved shooting incident
Joe Manuel Martinez, 22, has been arrested and charged with three counts of murder in the fatal...
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in shooting at Texas sports bar
Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson warms up during an NFL football practice Friday,...
Palestine native Adrian Peterson arrested in connection with alleged domestic violence incident
New London School explosion
School explosion remembered by the East Texas Genealogical Society
Pictured is the 2100 block of Elysian Fields in marshal. (Source: Marshall Police Department)
42-year-old man dies after vehicle goes off Marshall street, hits trees

Latest News

Texas Attorney General seal
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sues Facebook over biometric data use
A florist prepares a large bouquet for delivery on Valentine's Day.
WebXtra: East Texas florists talk Valentine’s Day preparation
A florist prepares a large bouquet for delivery on Valentine's Day.
WebXtra: East Texas florists talk Valentine’s Day preparation
WEBXTRA: East Texas judges reflect on county preparedness a year after winter storm
East Texas judges reflect on county preparedness a year after winter storm
WEBXTRA: East Texas judges reflect on county preparedness a year after winter storm
WEBXTRA: East Texas judges reflect on county preparedness a year after winter storm