Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Incumbent House Rep. Travis Clardy explains his role representing Texas values, local control of government

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Incumbent Republican Texas House Representative, Travis Clardy, joined East Texas Now to discuss his campaign for keeping his seat for District 11.

Clardy discussed why his experience as an effective legislator makes him the best candidate. He explained why he supports local control of government and believes in limited executive power.

Clardy said he is not a career politician and his role is a “labor of love”.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Davis (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Smith County Sheriff’s Office releases identity of man injured in deputy-involved shooting incident
Joe Manuel Martinez, 22, has been arrested and charged with three counts of murder in the fatal...
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in shooting at Texas sports bar
Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson warms up during an NFL football practice Friday,...
Palestine native Adrian Peterson arrested in connection with alleged domestic violence incident
New London School explosion
School explosion remembered by the East Texas Genealogical Society
Pictured is the 2100 block of Elysian Fields in marshal. (Source: Marshall Police Department)
42-year-old man dies after vehicle goes off Marshall street, hits trees

Latest News

There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provide consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Incumbent House Rep. Travis Clardy explains his role representing Texas values, local control...
Incumbent House Rep. Travis Clardy explains his role representing Texas values, local control of gov
Texas Attorney General seal
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sues Facebook over biometric data use
A florist prepares a large bouquet for delivery on Valentine's Day.
WebXtra: East Texas florists talk Valentine’s Day preparation