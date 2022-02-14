Giuliani may cooperate with Jan. 6 probe, reports say
(CNN) - The Jan. 6 committee is expressing optimism that Rudy Giuliani will “cooperate fully” with their subpoena.
The New York Times is reporting that Giuliani’s lawyer is signaling that he plans to take a less confrontational stance to their investigation.
Once acting as former President Donald Trump’s attorney, Giuliani had previously declined to cooperate over issues of executive privilege.
Now, Giuliani is reportedly expressing a willingness to openly engage with the committee.
By cooperating, Giuliani could avoid a costly legal fight and might also be less likely to face a criminal Contempt of Congress charge.
Steve Bannon, a former adviser to Trump, was indicted in November, while former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows could still face charges.
