First Alert Weather Day declared for late Wednesday, into early Thursday

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day will be in effect for late Wednesday into the early morning hours on Thursday as a strong storm system moves through East Texas.

During the day Wednesday, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible. It will be cloudy, warm, and breezy. A dryline moves into East Texas Wednesday night with a line of strong to severe thunderstorms moving west to east across the region.

A slight risk for severe storms has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center for almost all of East Texas. Damaging winds and some large hail are possible along with isolated tornadoes.

A cold front follows the dryline by late Thursday morning and moves all of the rain out of East Texas.

The rest of the day Thursday looks cool and breezy.

Clouds could linger until Friday morning.

