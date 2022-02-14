East Texas candy company says business is booming for Valentine’s Day

LIBERTY CITY, Texas (KLTV) - February 14 is Valentine’s Day, a special day for love, flowers, and chocolate. One East Texas candy company which is usually closed on Mondays, opened their doors to serve the public.

Watkins Candy Company in Liberty City decided to open Monday and close Tuesday instead for the special day.

“It’s been a joy, but its been also hectic, you know trying to keep it all, kind of manage the madness,” said owner Jason Watkins.

Watkins said while they do a mixture of different things, there is one type of thing in particular that is in high demand right now.

“Most of the stuff we do has been fruit for Valentines for sure, pineapple, cherries, and strawberries,” he said.

He says the area has been very supportive of the business, which has been open since January 25, 2020.

“We feel good that the community has really kind of reacted like this and given us a good opportunity to enjoy something and put out some quality products so that’s been good,” he said. “No matter how we look at it, its been good, it really has.”

Watkins said the company plans to open another location at the Canton Marketplace in March.

