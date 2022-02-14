Democratic candidate for US House Dist. 1 wants good jobs, safe neighborhoods, better lives for East Texans

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday, Jrmar Jefferson, one of the four Democratic candidates that will be on the ballot for the open U.S. House District 1 seat in the upcoming primary, said he wants to make sure all East Texans have access to good jobs, safe neighborhoods, and a better life.

Jefferson, who was born in Texarkana, spoke to East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler about why he is running for the U.S. House District 1 seat.

When asked why he is running, Jefferson said, “I’m running for this seat because I was born in Texarkana, Texas to a father in prison, and I lived in poverty. I clawed my way out and learned about government, and I’m back home to make sure that we build the East Texas Dream for all East Texans because so many people have been deprived of a good life.”

Jefferson added that he wants to make sure good jobs, safe neighborhoods, and a better life are available to all East Texans. He said that government s all about negotiation, and he brings the experience of a native East Texan who spent time in California.

“We have to find common ground,” Jefferson said. ‘The biggest thing we have to address is poverty. Many people are struggling to get by and finding it hard to pay their electrical bills. We have to raise the poverty level because it is unfair, so we can give people a chance to have a good life.”

Jefferson said that as a freshman congressman, he will propose common ground initiative programs that focus on areas like education and creating healthy relationships with local law enforcement.

In the upcoming Democratic primary election, Jefferson will be facing Gavin Dass, Victor D. Dunn, and Stephen Kocen. The winner of that race will face the winner of the Republican primary in November. The Republican candidates for U.S. House District 1 include Asitya “A.D.” Atholi, Joe McDaniel, Nathaniel Moran, and John Porro.

Jefferson attended college at Consumes River College in Sacramento, according to his campaign website. One of his professors encouraged him to go into politics, and he ran for a seat on the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors in 2014. He did not win that election.

In 2016, Jefferson served as a delegate for Bernie Sanders at the Democratic Party’s national convention, his campaign website stated.

“I chose to run for Congress because most of our problems are not local but national,” Jefferson said on his campaign website. “The solutions to end poverty, division, the infringement of liberties, and the denial of justice are created in the power of the pen that makes our laws in Washington.”

