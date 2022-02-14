Cherokee County authorities release ID of double murder suspect

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Investigators with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office have obtained a capital murder warrant for the suspect in two shooting deaths that occurred on Jan. 30.

According to a press release, CCSO investigators have identified the suspect in the double slaying as Devon “Nooney Bugg” Harris, 20, of Shreveport, Louisiana.

The bodies of Jakari Hogan, 23, and Ronnie Pearson,20, both of Shreveport, were found near the Cherokee-Rusk county line on Jan. 30. Both men had apparent gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to the Southwest Institute Of Forensic Science in Dallas for an autopsy at the direction of Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Tony Johnson.

Michael Davis, the 369th Judicial District Court judge, issued a capital murder arrest warrant for Harris on Feb. 2.

“Devon Harris is considered armed and dangerous and is believed to be in the Shreveport area,” the press release stated. “If anyone knows of Harris’ location, please contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 683-2271 or your local law enforcement agency. Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest of Harris.”

