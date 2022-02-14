Austin’s water director resigns after another boil order

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The director of Austin’s water department has resigned, days after employee mistakes at a treatment plant put the city under a boil order notice for three days.

Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros announced his resignation in a letter Friday. The Austin American-Statesman reports that Meszaros wrote that he takes “full responsibility for any shortcomings at the utility this past week.”

Texas’ capital city has experienced three boil orders since 2018 and another separate incident in which water for some residents had a foul, fishy odor because of the presence of dead zebra mussels.

Meszaros has served as Austin Water’s director since 2007.

