Anderson County judge rejects appeal for death row inmate

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A new filing shows that a death row inmate’s conviction will not be overturned despite new evidence hoped to exonerate a man accused in the death of his daughter.

On Monday, Anderson County 87th District Judge Deborah Evans submitting a filing stating that the court “found insufficient facts to support granting relief” and “therefore recommends that [Roberson] be denied habeas corpus relief.”

On January 31, 2002, Roberson claimed he discovered his 2-year-old daughter, Nikki, had fallen out of bed and was injured. He took her to Palestine Regional Medical Center for treatment. She was later taken to Children’s Hospital in Dallas where she died on February 1, 2002.

Following her death, authorities arrested Robert Roberson and charged him with capital murder in connection with his daughter’s death. He was being accused of shaking and beating Nikki so bad, that she sustained severe injuries that later resulted in her death. Roberson has been on death row since 2003.

However, Evans’ finding may not be the end of the road. Kristin Cuellar, executive director for the Texas Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, said Roberson’s request will now be turned over to the Texas Court of Criminal appeals who will then either accept the judge’s recommendation or issue their own opinion.

Previous reporting:

East Texas death row inmate who claims he is innocent of toddler’s death back in court

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.