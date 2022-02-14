Accused Texas school shooter to remain at state hospital

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
A man accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Texas high school in 2018 will continue receiving treatment in a state mental health facility as doctors say he remains incompetent to stand trial.(KGNS)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SANTA FE, Texas (AP) - A man accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Texas high school in 2018 will continue receiving treatment in a state mental health facility as doctors say he remains incompetent to stand trial.

Twenty-one-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis has been at the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon since December 2019. He was initially committed for 120 days. But he has remained at the hospital as doctors say he is not competent to be tried.  

On Friday, Judge John Ellisor ordered that Pagourtzis stay another 12 months at the facility. Pagourtzis is charged with capital murder for the May 18, 2018, attack at Santa Fe High School, near Houston.

Because he was 17 at the time, he is not eligible for the death penalty.

