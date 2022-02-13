Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Sunny and cool today, highs in the low 60s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies today with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. It’ll be a beautiful day, but a bit chilly. Winds this afternoon out of the west, up to 20mph at times. For this evening, we’ll cool down into the 40s and 50s, so make sure to dress warm if you’re going out to watch the big game. Overnight, temperatures drop into the low 30s with clear skies overnight. On Monday, we’ll see highs near 70° under sunny skies. We’ll keep warming up through Wednesday, but a cold front moving through late Wednesday will put a temporary hold on our warming trend.

This cold front will drive the possibility for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday into Thursday morning as well. Some of these storms could be severe, but it is too early to talk specific details. We will continue to update you as we have more information and get a better idea of what to expect. A brief note on rain chances in the forecast, I have significantly lowered the rain chances for Thursday, from 70% to 30%. While we’ll still see showers and storms on Thursday morning, I think they will be ending as we’re getting up for the day. The 30% now in the forecast will carry us through the mid-morning hours into the afternoon, opposed to the 70% that would’ve been for the early morning/pre-dawn.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

