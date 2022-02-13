Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Sunny and warm conditions for our Valentine's Day forecast.. then storms possible by mid-week!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Our wacky Texas weather truly showed its colors this weekend as we went from sleet and snow on Saturday to sunshine and near 60 degree weather in the afternoon on Sunday! Thankfully our weekend will end on a much more quiet note compared to how it started, with clear skies and calming winds that will shift more from the south by tomorrow morning. Speaking of tomorrow morning, we will be off to a cold start to our Valentine’s Day with morning lows ranging in the lower to middle 30s, so be sure you and the kiddos are bundled up before you head out the door. You won’t need the jackets in the afternoon however, as highs will rocket up into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees! Temps will cool quickly in the evening, with most seeing middle 50s by around 8 PM, so keep that in mind if you have any outdoor dining in mind for your Valentine’s plans. Tuesday starts off sunny and chilly in the lower 40s but breezy southerly winds allow highs to warm into the lower 70s area-wide. Clouds increase Tuesday night and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and windy all day. Rain and storm chances will increase drastically Wednesday evening and will last into the first half of our Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of East Texas under a 15% chance for strong to severe storms during this window of time, so folks are recommended to continue to check for more updates over the next couple of days to learn more about severe threats and a more accurate window of storm timing. The cold front/upper-level system driving this potential severe weather will clear East Texas by Thursday afternoon, and temperatures will drop quickly into the upper 20s by Friday morning. Despite ample sunshine, breezy northerly winds will make sure we don’t warm up too quickly, so expect Friday afternoon to trend cool in the middle 50s. One last morning below freezing on Saturday morning, then temperatures trend closely to seasonal norms by Sunday in the lower 60s.

