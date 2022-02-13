School explosion remembered by the East Texas Genealogical Society

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One of the deadliest disasters in Texas history was discussed by the East Texas Genealogical Society at The Tyler Public Library Saturday.

Nearly 300 students and teachers died when the New London School exploded back in 1937.

A gas leak in the basement caused the explosion that lifted the school off the ground. A history museum called the London Museum and Café in Overton holds records and memorabilia of the community following the blast.

Fred Parsons, the treasurer of the London Museum and Café, was a guest speaker at the event.

“A lot of things changed after the school explosion like putting in the malodor, so you can smell natural gas,” Parsons said. “There were a lot of architectural changes that were made. Some of the people at the museum have gone and talked to The National Architectural Association; there were a lot of changes that took place.” Parsons said.

The London Museum and Café in Overton will hold an event honoring the victims that were killed on March 18th.

