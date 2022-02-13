Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Clear skies tonight with lows in the upper 20s.
Clear skies tonight with lows in the upper 20s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... After a snowy surprise earlier today, we’ll be looking at clear skies tonight with temperatures in the 30s for the evening. By tomorrow morning we’ll be in the upper 20s. A hard freeze is possible tomorrow morning, so you’ll want to be sure that the plants are brought in, and the animals have a way to stay warm. As a reminder, a hard freeze occurs when the temperature reaches 28° for at least two hours. By the afternoon, we’ll be in the low 60s with sunny skies - it’ll be a beautiful, but chilly, afternoon for grilling and getting ready for the big game. To start the work week, we’ll be in the upper 60s and low 70s with sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Our next cold front arrives on Thursday, bringing the possibility for strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined East Texas in their extended severe weather outlooks. While it is still too early to talk specifics, storms look possible starting Wednesday afternoon, lasting into Thursday morning. Severe concerns aside, we need the rain, and up to an inch looks possible right now. The front that drives those storms will take our highs from the low 70s, to the mid 50s by Friday. It’ll also take our lows back into the below freezing range for at least a morning or two. Until this front and the rain has come through, outdoor burning continues to be discouraged as Stage 3 - Severe Drought continues in East Texas.

