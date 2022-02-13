Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Marshall police investigating fatal shooting at park

The Marshall Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was found dead with a gunshot wound to his neck at City Park Saturday night. (Source: Marshall Police Department)(Marshall Police Department)
By Gary Bass
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
From the Marshall Police Department

MARSHALL, Texas (News Release) - Saturday night (February 12, 2022) at 11:34 pm the City of Marshall Emergency Communications Center received calls that an individual had been shot at City Park located at 200 Pope St. Marshall Police Department Patrol Officers and Marshall Fire Department Paramedics responded to the park and located a 16-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his neck. The juvenile was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Marshall Police Department’s Criminal Investigators and Crime Scene Detectives were called out and began a homicide investigation. Detectives worked through the night, and this investigation continues.

We ask that anyone with information that has not spoken to our detectives, please contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4745. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the Marshall/Harrison County Crime stoppers at 903-935-9969.

No arrests have been made. No further information will be released at this time due to the age of the victim.

Our sympathies go out to the family and friends of the victim. The Marshall Police Department is committed to obtaining justice in this case, and we will follow every piece of evidence to do so.

